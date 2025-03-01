Keonjhar: Another student of a residential school was found pregnant in Odisha. The incident was reported from Koenjhar district.

According to reports, a Class 6 girl student of an Ashram school at Champua area was found pregnant during regular health check-up.

The initial report said that the girl had visited her native place during Makar Sankranti holiday in January this year. After returning to school, the ANM examined her health condition and found that she did not get her monthly periods.

The ANM reported it to the headmaster of the school following which sample was sent to the Keonjhar DHH for pregnancy test. The test report was found positive.

On receiving the information about the minor girl student's pregnancy, the district administration officials visited the school and asked the headmaster to report this matter with the police.

The girl student reportedly confessed before the hostel matron that her uncle had physical relationship with her following which she got pregnant.

Recently, a Class 10 student had delivered a baby on the hostel rooftop of a ST & SC Development department-run residential girls’ high school in Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district. She developed labour pain and later gave a baby after appearing for her English paper in the HSC Examination.