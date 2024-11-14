Berhampur: A youth from West Bengal has been arrested by the Berhampur Police for defrauding people by posing as a Doctor and treating them.

The accused, Utpal Bala and a resident of Hoogly in West Bengal, had been running clinical establishments and treating patients fraudulently. Above all, Bala is a Class 8 fail and does not have any medical qualification, said Police official sources.

Based on a complaint of Jashya Muthamajhi from Kandhamal, the police arrested Bala. During the course of the investigation, it was found out that Bala has neither a Degree in BAMS (Ayurvedic) nor any other medical degree.

The official sources added Bala was working as a Hotel Boy and Food Serving boy at Hotel Maurya in Visakhapatnam from 2016 to 2019. He came to Berhampur in 2019 and had been residing in a rented house at Rampa Sahi, Berhampur.

The accused was running a Clinic at Mitra Street in Berhampur town in the name of “Krishna Piles Clinic”; “Sexual Health Clinic” and another display board as “GUPTA ROGA CHIKICHHALAYA, Dr B. Utpal, B.A.M.S” and some other writings claiming to cure the diseases.

Bala had been treating for diseases like Piles, Aars, Sexual & ED diseases. Even he was doing surgery of Piles and Pustule.

The complainant stated Bala initially took ₹12,000 from him a few months ago for treatment of a disease. When the complainant did not get relief from the disease, he visited Bala again. The fake doctor during the second visit of Muthamajhi demanded another ₹12,000. Finding no option, Muthamajhi lodged the complaint.

This is not a lone case of cheating by Bala. He cheated many poor from Ganjam and nearby districts, the police official sources said.

After the FIR was registered today, the Berhampur Town Police arrested Bala and seized surgery instruments from his possession. The accused was forwarded to the court.