Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, a Class 9 student died in a road mishap while returning from school in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

The deceased student has been identified as Ayushman Behera, a Class 9 student at Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, Dhanupali.

The incident occurred at around 10.45 am when a tractor hit the 14-year-old body while he was returning from school.

The locals rescued the victim in a pool of blood and rushed him to Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.