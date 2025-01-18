Bhubaneswar: A Class-IV student reportedly died after he fell off the swing at a primary school in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

The deceased is the son of Nabaghan Sahu of Bagapatia village under Tomka police limits in Jajpur.

The Class-IV boy fell off the swing while enjoying a ride during the school hours.

He was immediately rushed to nearby hospital in a critical condition. However, the boy was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Family members of the deceased boy, meanwhile, blamed the carelessness of the teacher for his death.

They allegedly detained the teacher soon after the incident and sought stern action against him.