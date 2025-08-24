Sambalpur: A Class IX girl went missing in the Mahanadi River on Sunday morning after reportedly jumping off the Chaurapur bridge in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

Eyewitnesses said the girl arrived at the bridge on her bicycle, left her school bag and mobile phone there, and then leapt into the swollen river.

The girl has been identified as Arita Bisi, a student of Budharaja High School. According to the school authorities, Arita is an orphan who received free admission along with study materials under government provisions. She lives with her relatives.

The reason behind her extreme step remains unclear. Following the incident, a team from the Fire Services launched a search operation using a powerboat to trace her.

She was later found near Govindatala bridge and admitted to the Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.