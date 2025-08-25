Keonjhar: An 11-year-old tribal student of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar died in Keonjhar district today, with his family alleging negligence on the part of the school authorities.

The deceased, identified as Milan Oram, was a Class VI student staying at the school hostel.

According to reports, Milan had fallen from a second-floor bunk bed around a week ago, injuring his right hand and leg. However, the school authorities allegedly didn't inform his family about the incident. His parents came to know only after Milan managed to speak to them over a phone call with the help of a friend.

On Sunday, Milan’s father, mother, and uncle reached the school and brought him to his maternal uncle’s house at Padmapur in Keonjhar district. This morning, after brushing his teeth, Milan reportedly became critical and was rushed to Padmapur Community health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, the family members accused the school authorities of negligence, alleging that despite his deteriorating health, they were not informed in time. They claimed that the delay and lack of proper care led to his death.

On being informed, Sadar police reached the hospital, seized the body, and sent it to the Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem. After autopsy, the body was handed over to the family.

Police said a case has been registered, and the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report.