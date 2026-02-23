Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a Class X girl student allegedly died by suicide after appearing for her High School Certificate (HSC) examination in Berhampur.

According to reports, the student of Berhampur Telugu Girls’ School was appearing for the examination at Giri Road School. On Saturday, during the English examination, she was allegedly caught using unfair means.

Family members alleged a woman teacher warned the student against malpractice if she continued cheating during the exam.

After returning home, the student reportedly remained silent and did not interact with her family members. Later in the evening, when no one was around, she allegedly died by suicide.

Her family members claimed fear of public shame may have led her to take the extreme step.

However, the headmistress of Giri Road School denied the allegations, stating no student was caught cheating during the examination on Saturday.

The family has lodged a complaint at Bada Bazar Police Station. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.