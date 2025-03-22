Bhubaneswar: Two persons, including a Class-X student, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes as nor’wester rains lashed several districts in Odisha today.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Gaud of Digapahandi area in Ganjam and Manoj Nayak of Brahmagiri area in Puri district.

Lightning struck Rajesh, a Class-X student, while he was on his way from Bamkei to Narayanpur under Digapahandi block in the afternoon.

Locals rescued Rajesh and rushed him to Digapahandi Community Health Centre (CHC) in a critical condition. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctor.

Rajesh had appeared this year’s High School Certificate (HSC) examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha.

Similarly, lightning struck Manoj (23) while he along with his parents was releasing rainwater from their vegetable field at Gobardhanpur in Brahmagiri area of Puri in the afternoon.

His family members rushed him to Rebana Nuagaon Community Health Centre (CHC) in a critical condition. Later, Manoj was shifted to Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) as his condition deteriorated.

However, he was declared dead by the doctors at the DHH.