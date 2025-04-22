Bhubaneswar: In light of the soaring daytime temperatures across Odisha, the State Government announced the suspension of classes iand colleges n all schools from tomorrow until further notice.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari stated that the directive applies to all Government, Government-aided, and privately-run educational institutions.

“Following the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, this decision has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of students amid the prevailing heatwave conditions,” the Minister said.

He further informed that Anganwadi centres, which were operating from 7:00 AM to 8:30 AM, will also remain closed until further orders. Children registered at these centres will receive take-home rations delivered to their doorsteps, he added.

Minister Pujari noted further decisions will be made based on the temperature trends in the coming days.

Hostel inmates who wish to stay back in the hostels of educational institutions will be allowed to do so, he said.

All District Collectors have been instructed to enforce the order strictly. “Strict action will be taken against any educational institution found violating the directive,” the Minister warned.

However, examinations will continue as per the existing schedule, and the district administrations have been directed to make the necessary arrangements to ensure their smooth conduct.

The decisions were taken in a review meeting attended by the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister; Works, Law and Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan; School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond; Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja; Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu; DGP YB Khurania and Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Deoranjan Kumar Singh and other senior officials.

Per the Regional Meteorological Centre, 14 locations across the State recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above today, with Jharsuguda reporting the highest at 46.2 degrees Celsius.