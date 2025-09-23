Cuttack: Urban areas are witnessing noticeable climate changes due to the gradual reduction in the number of trees, unlike forest regions, where temperatures remain relatively cooler. Highlighting this concern, Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi on Monday urged people to take up tree plantation as a mass movement rather than a one-time effort.

Speaking as the chief guest at 'Climate Panchayat' organised by the Sambad Group at the Mukteswar Temple premises in Biswapada under Kishorenagar panchayat, Sethi said that each individual should plant at least one or two trees and nurture them like a family member.

“If we all make a 100 per cent effort, at least 30 per cent will surely be achieved. Long-term dedication to the plantation will help turn the region green,” he added.

The MLA also advocated wider adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) to combat rising pollution. With the growing population leading to an increase in vehicles, the smoke emitted from them is polluting the atmosphere. EVs, he said, offer a cleaner alternative and must be promoted extensively.

About 'Climate Panchayat'

'Climate Panchayat' initiative of the 'Earth Again' movement is a grassroots community forum where local citizens gather to discuss environmental issues, share indigenous knowledge, and develop collective solutions to climate challenges across all 147 constituencies of Odisha.

'Earth Again' is a sustainability movement launched by Sambad Group, the largest media house in Odisha, bringing together communities, youth, and leaders to create lasting environmental change through collective action and grassroots initiatives.