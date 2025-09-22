Jagatsinghpur: Highlighting the growing threat of climate change and environmental degradation, Odisha Industries Minister and Paradip MLA Sampad Swain on Sunday warned that rising temperatures, melting glaciers, and coastal erosion are already impacting the state.

Speaking at 'Climate Panchayat' organised under the 'Earth Again' movement by the Sambad Group at Paradip Port Officers’ Club, he said urgent community and policy efforts are required to protect the environment.

Swain noted that Odisha’s 480 km-long coastline is facing severe challenges, with areas like Siali witnessing sea incursion and the disappearance of casuarina forests. He expressed concern that the declining arrival of Olive Ridley turtles, 50% of whose global nesting happens in Odisha, is directly linked to climate change. Agricultural productivity is also falling due to environmental changes, he added, citing surveys.

Calling single-use plastics “deadly,” the minister stressed the need for greater public awareness on eco-friendly practices. “We cannot sacrifice the environment in the name of industrial growth. The government is now focusing on promoting environment-friendly industries,” he said.

Swain proposed creating palm forests along coastal belts to act as natural shields against erosion and cyclones. He said discussions will soon be held with the Paradip Additional District Magistrate and industrial houses to mobilise CSR funds for the initiative. Apart from palms, other species that prevent soil erosion and provide protection against lightning would also be planted, he added.

'Earth Again' is a sustainability movement launched by Sambad Group, the largest media house in Odisha, bringing together communities, youth, and leaders to create lasting environmental change through collective action and grassroots initiatives.

'Climate Panchayat' initiative of the 'Earth Again' movement is a grassroots community forum where local citizens gather to discuss environmental issues, share indigenous knowledge, and develop collective solutions to climate challenges across all 147 constituencies of Odisha.