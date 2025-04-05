Jajpur: In an extremely tragic mishap, a couple died while their four-year old son had a narrow escape following a road accident near the old toll gate within Panikoili police limits in Odisha's Jajpur district today.

The identities of the husband-wife duo has not been established yet.

As per reports, the couple along with their minor son were heading from Kuakhia to Panikoili on their two-wheeler when a speeding car hit them and sped away near the old toll gate. While the woman fell at a distance and died on the spot, the man sustained critical injuries. Their son, however, had a close shave and was unhurt.

Some local sanitation workers along with help from police rushed the critical man to the district headquarters hospital. But after preliminary treatment, he succumbed.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered. The bodies have been taken for postmortem and the child is currently in protective custody of the police until the identity of the deceased couple is established and their families informed, official sources said.