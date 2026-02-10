Sambalpur: Cloth pieces were reportedly found inside the abdomen of a woman following a caesarean delivery at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Odisha's Sambalpur.

According to information, the woman had undergone a caesarean operation at the Sambalpur DHH on September 24, during which she delivered a baby boy. For nearly one and a half months after the surgery, she remained stable. However, she later started experiencing severe abdominal pain.

When the pain became unbearable, the woman approached the doctor who had conducted the surgery. She was reportedly told that the problem was not related to gynaecology or obstetrics and was advised to seek treatment elsewhere.

An ultrasound scan was later conducted, which indicated the presence of a foreign object inside her body. The woman was advised to consult another doctor for surgery. She continued visiting different doctors, but her condition did not improve.

Over the next two months, the woman suffered intense pain. Shockingly, two pieces of cloth were later expelled from her body through bowel movement. This has led to allegations that surgical cloth was left inside her abdomen during the caesarean operation.