Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced ex-gratia for the families of the six migrant workers from Odisha who were killed in an accident at a granite quarry in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh today.

Majhi made this announcement through the social media handle of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the six deceased workers from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The deceased workers have been identified as Danda Badatya, Banamala Chehra, Bhashkar Bisoyi and Santosh Goud of Ganjam district and Tukuna Dalei and Musa Jana of Gajapati district.

The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased workers.

As per reports, around 20 workers were working in the private granite quarry near Ballikurava in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla districtwhen a large portion of its edge collapsed on them.

On being informed, senior officials of the local administration rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

At least six workers were killed at the spot while 10 others sustained critical injuries due to the accident, reports said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident in the granite quarry. He spoke to senior officials and directed them to ensure best treatment for the injured persons.