Bhubaneswar: Following a review of the flood-like situation in Balasore district, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced assistance for the affected families.

To carry out the repair of the completely damaged house, the Chief Minister announced ₹1.2 lakh assistance for the affected household. ₹6,500 will be provided to the household whose pucca house has been partially damaged. ₹4,000 will be given to a household for partially damaged kutcha house.

Those whose thatched house has been damaged will receive ₹8,000. The Government will provide ₹3,000 for damaged cowshed.

In case house of a family is completely damaged or their house have been submerged for two days, the household will receive ₹2,500 towards clothes and ₹2,500 for utensils.

The Government will provide ₹8,500 per hectare to small and marginal farmers as compensation for damages to agriculture and horticulture in unirrigated area. ₹17,000 per hectare will be given to the farmers for the irrigated areas. The farmers will receive ₹22,500 per hectare for round the year crop. The financial assistance to the farmers will be provided up to two hectares only.

The marginal and small farmers will receive ₹18,000 per hectare for farmlands covered with over three-inch sand. Minimum ₹2,200 will be provided to the farmers. Similar assistance will be provided for repair of fish pond and removal of silt.

If the farmland turned barren due to landslide or any change in river’s direction, the Government will provide ₹47,000 per hectare. The farmers will get minimum ₹5,000 assistance.

Aid for fishermen

The fishermen whose boats have been damaged completely will receive ₹15,000. Those whose fishnet damaged completely will receive ₹4,000. For fish seed farm damages, the fishermen will receive ₹10,000 per hectare. In case of partial damage to boats, they will get ₹6,000. For partial damage to fishnet, the fishermen will get ₹3,000.

The Government will provide ₹37,500 per cow or buffalo to farmers whose cattle died. ₹4,000 per goat or sheep will be given to those whose goats or sheep died.

Each weaver and person engaged in handicraft will receive ₹5,000 for damage to the instrument. ₹5,000 will be given for damage to other allied items.

The Chief Minister, on September 18, reviewed the flood-like situation in Balasore following heavy rain under influence of low pressure. He directed officials to ensure adequate assistance for the affected families.