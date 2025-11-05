Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated the historic Bali Yatra in Odisha’s Cuttack city. On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced a hike in the financial assistance provided by the state government for the annual trade fair.

“Earlier, the state government was providing Rs 2 crore as financial assistance to the Cuttack district administration for holding Bali Yatra. This year, we have decided to raise the assistance to Rs 10 crore,” said the Chief Minister while speaking at the inaugural ceremony.

The state government has also allocated Rs 200 crore for the Mahanadi riverfront development project in Cuttack. Besides, steps will be taken for the beautification of the moat at Barabati fort and development of Dhabaleswar shrine, located on an island inside Mahanadi river, in Cuttack, added the Chief Minister.

“The state government is trying its best to secure UNESCO recognition for Cuttack Bali Yatra,” said the Chief Minister.

This year’s Bali Yatra features 2,000 stalls

This year, around 2,000 stalls have come up at Bali Yatra. The traders had transacted business worth around Rs 200 crore in the trade fair last year. “This time, we hope for a better figure,” added the Chief Minister.

The state government had earlier named Indonesia as the partner nation for Cuttack Bali Yatra-2025. It is worth mentioning here that envoys of several Southeast Asian Countries had attended the inaugural ceremony of last year’s Cuttack Bali Yatra. This apart, cultural troupes from countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan had performed at the trade fair.

Bali Yatra is the biggest trade fair in Odisha

Bali Yatra, the biggest trade fair in Odisha, usually begins on the occasion of Kartika Purnima and continues for around a week. Traders from across the country, corporate houses and government agencies usually open their stalls at the fair.

Thousands of people from several districts of Odisha visit the fair to buy household goods, decorative pieces and wooden items among other things.

Hundreds of food stalls also come up at the fair to serve varieties of cuisines to the people. The state government had accorded the state festival tag to Bali Yatra a few years ago.