Bhubaneswar: Representatives of Indian Steel Association today met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan in the Odisha capital here.

During the meeting, the representatives, led by Indian Steel Association president Naveen Jindal, held discussions for raising steel production in Odisha, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

The Chief Minister assured the association of providing the necessary support for raising steel output in the state.

“The state government has set a target to make Odisha a prosperous state by 2036. Besides, Odisha aims at playing a key role in making India a developed country by 2047. The steel and mines sector is crucial for achieving the twin targets. The state government is committed to ensure adequate supply of raw materials and provide other facilities to industries in Odisha,” said the Chief Minister.

According to the association, India is now producing 165 million tonnes of steel per annum. A target has been set to raise the steel production to 500 million tonnes by 2047.

“Odisha will continue to play a major role in raising the steel production in the country. The steel plants in the state require adequate supply of iron ores and other necessary facilities to achieve the target,” said the association.

The association also put emphasis on early auctioning of new iron ore mines in the state. It was revealed during the meeting that at least 30 iron ore mines in Odisha are likely to go under the hammer in this financial year.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Steel and Mines Department Additional Chief Secretary Surendra Kumar and Industries Department Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma among others were present at the meeting.