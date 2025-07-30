Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected districts in north Odisha-- Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Kendujhar-- to assess the severity of the situation and ongoing relief efforts.

Accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Higher Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, and Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh, the Chief Minister took stock of the flood damage caused by heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers over the past few days.

Following the aerial inspection, CM Majhi held discussions with local authorities, including district collectors, block-level officers, and officials from various departments, to review the ground-level response and ensure effective coordination.

“I have directed officials to strengthen administrative coordination and ensure all necessary government assistance reaches the affected people promptly,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

At a press meet, Majhi informed that floodwaters have impacted four blocks in Balasore and two blocks each in Bhadrak and Jajpur districts. Around 30,000 people of 81 villages across these districts have been affected.

Majhi assured that the situation is now under control, as water levels in rivers have started receding. “Immediate relief has already been provided to the affected areas,” he said, adding that district collectors are submitting detailed reports.

He further said that cooked food will continue to be supplied for another seven days in the flood-hit areas. Roads and houses have suffered damage, and necessary assistance for repairs will be extended once assessment reports are received.

The Chief Minister also said that directions have been issued to ensure safe drinking water supply and to take up post-flood restoration measures. He added that compensation will be provided for livestock deaths, and snakebite antidotes have been stocked at hospitals as a precaution.

Efforts are on to clear waterlogged low-lying areas within the next two days. “Emphasis is being given on ensuring zero casualties,” Majhi asserted.