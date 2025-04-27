Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will soon hold public grievance hearing in Berhampur.

“The Chief Minister’s grievance cell will soon start functioning in Berhampur. I will visit Berhampur to hold grievance hearing,” said Majhi while speaking at the centenary celebration of Bhimpur Government Highschool in Ganjam district today.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthen the education sector in the state.

“The state government has set a target to make Odisha a developed state by 2036, the centenary year of its formation. The education sector will play a key role in this regard,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the New Education Policy-2020, formulated by the Centre, will lead to massive transformation in the education sector in the country.

“The NEP-2020 was introduced in the country five years ago. However, the previous government in Odisha did not implement it. Soon after coming into power, our government took steps to implement the NEP-2020 in the state,” said the Chief Minister.

The state government has opened Sishu Vatika (nursery class) in all primary schools of the state on the basis of the recommendations of the NEP-2020, he added.

“We have launched the Godabarisha Mishra Model Primary School Yojana to transform elementary education in the state. The government is providing nutritious food to students in Midday meal scheme to check the drop out rate,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to late teacher Bhagwan Panda, the founder of Bhimpur Government Highschool.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that Bhimpur Government High School will be developed under the Heritage School scheme of the state government.

“Bhimpur high school was founded in 1924. It has been providing education to the students for the last 10 decades. I have asked the Ganjam district Collector to prepare a DPR for the infrastructure development of the school,” stated Majhi.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government is taking steps for the development of industry sector in Ganjam with investments worth over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Notably, Berhampur would be the third place in the state after Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur to host the Chief Minister’s grievance cell.