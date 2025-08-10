Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated 650-bed health facility at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Koraput district.

The health facility has been constructed with an expenditure of Rs 280 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the construction work of Jeypore-Berhampur-Bhubaneswar economic corridor will begin soon. The proposed six-lane road is expected to play a vital role in the economic development of Koraput district.

“The vacant posts of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital will be filled up at the earliest. The newly-built hospital will cater to the healthcare needs of the people of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts. The patients from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will also be befitted by the health facility,” said the Chief Minister.

According to him, the newly-constructed hospital has been equipped with all modern facilities to provide better healthcare to people.

At present, Odisha has 12 government medical colleges and steps are being taken to set up medical colleges in Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Nabarangpur districts, said the Chief Minister.

“The state government is taking steps to fill up the vacant posts in healthcare sector on priority basis. Efforts are being made to provide quality healthcare to the people of Odisha,” he added.

The state government is making all arrangements for CT scan, dialysis, mammography and other modern facilities at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital. The health facility will have its own oxygen plant. Besides, a cancer hospital is being built at the medical college with an expenditure of Rs 41.15 crore, said Majhi.