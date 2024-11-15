Cuttack: Bali Jatra, the biggest trade fair in Odisha, began on the banks of Mahanadi river in Cuttack city today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the fair in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and many other dignitaries in the Silver City.

“The brave traders (Sadhabs) of ancient Odisha were braving several difficulties in the sea to undertake the trade and commerce with Southeast Asian nations. They used to begin their voyage in the Hindu month of Kartika and return to their homeland in the month of Asadha. Our academicians and intellectuals should conduct further research on the maritime history of Odisha,” said the Chief Minister.

Cuttack is one of the oldest cities in India and it is famous across the Globe for the silver filigree work. Bali Jatra has found several mentions in Odia literary works and songs, added the Chief Minister.

“The state government will provide Rs 200 crore for Mahanadi riverfront projects in Cuttack and Sambalpur. The twin projects will be implemented in line with the Sabarmati riverfront project in Gujarat,” said the Chief Minister.

The state government has invited the ambassadors and envoys of several countries to this year’s Bali Jatra in an effort to obtain an international recognition to the annual fair, said Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida.

“Bali Jatra is the largest open-air trade fair in Asia. This year, around 2,500 stalls have come up at the fairground spread over 45 acres of land,” said Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde while delivering the welcome address.

The Ambassadors and High Commissioners of 14 countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Fiji, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, New Zealand and Singapore were present at the inaugural ceremony of this year’s Bali Jatra.

Cultural troupes from Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Slovakia are scheduled to perform during the 8-day fair. The iconic trade fair will continue till November 22.

Bali Jatra usually begins on the occasion of Kartika Purnima and continues for around a week. The annual fair is organised on the banks of Mahanadi to celebrate the glorious maritime history of Odisha.

The state government had accorded the state festival tag to Bali Jatra a few years ago.

It is worth mentioning here that the trade fair could not be held for two years (2020 and 2021) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.