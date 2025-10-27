Mumbai: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion at India Maritime Week 2025, organised at NESCO Grounds in Mumbai.

Set up by the Commerce and Transport Department, the stall highlights the state’s glorious maritime legacy and its modern strides in port-led development.

“I visited the Odisha Pavilion and was deeply impressed by the display showcasing our state’s remarkable maritime journey. From the ancient seafaring glory of Kalinga to Odisha’s growing role in global trade connectivity, our coastal heritage continues to inspire progress and innovation,” said the Chief Minister.

CM highlights Odisha’s maritime potential

He added that Odisha’s strategic location, progressive port policy, and integrated approach to maritime development have positioned the state as a leading hub along India’s Eastern Maritime Corridor. “Our vision is to build a modern, sustainable and globally connected blue economy for Odisha, while preserving our rich maritime traditions,” he added.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department Hemant Sharma and Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department Usha Padhi among others attended the event.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also visited a sand art installation on Odisha’s maritime heritage created by noted stand artist Sudarsan Patnaik in collaboration with the Commerce and Transport Department, which beautifully depicted the state’s timeless maritime spirit.