Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will officially launch the CM Kisan Yojana in the state today on the occasion of Nuakhai.

The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to farmers who are not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) yojana. Eligible farmers will receive a total of Rs 4,000 in two phases. The first instalment of Rs 2,000 will be distributed on Nuakhai, and the remaining Rs 2,000 will be provided on Akshaya Tritiya.

In addition, the scheme will also benefit landless farmers who were excluded from the PM Kisan Yojana. The government aims to extend support to this section of the farming community through the CM Kisan Yojana.

This initiative comes as part of the state government's efforts to uplift farmers and strengthen agricultural development in Odisha.