Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will disburse financial assistance worth Rs 1,041 crore to over 51 lakh farmers under the CM Kisan Yojana on Thursday on the occasion of Nuakhai, western Odisha's major agrarian festival.

Under the scheme, small and marginal farmers receive Rs 4,000 annually in two instalments. The initiative has been tailored to cover cultivators not included under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Chief Minister Majhi had rolled out the CM Kisan Yojana during Nuakhai last year, providing assistance to around 46 lakh small, marginal, and landless farmers. With this year’s disbursement, the scheme has expanded its reach to benefit over 51 lakh farmers across Odisha.