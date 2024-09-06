Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will launch the CM Kisan Yojana in the state on September 8, on the occasion of Nuakhai.

He is set to embark on a two-day visit to Sambalpur, starting on September 8. During the tour, the Chief Minister will officially launch the CM Kisan scheme, aimed at providing crucial support to farmers in the region.

Majhi is also scheduled to participate in the ‘Nuakhai Bhetghat’ programmes.

As part of his itinerary, the Chief Minister will visit the Maa Samaleswari Temple to offer prayers. He will conclude his visit and return to Bhubaneswar on September 9.