Bhubaneswar: In a bid towards fostering empowerment of farmers, the CM Kisan Yojana will commence very soon in the State, informed Odisha Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo today.

In a written reply to BJP MLA Manas Kumar Dutta's query in the Assembly regarding modalities put together by the government towards welfare of farmers, Singh Deo said the flagship programme is all set to roll out in the State.

Under the scheme, small and marginal farmers are entitled to get Rs 4000 in two phases (Rs 2000 in each phase) annually. Apart from that, landless farmers will get Rs 12,500 in three phases from the State government.

To avail the benefits under the new programme, farmers will have to register on the CM Kisan web portal.

Responding to the MLA's query on data concerning number of farmers enrolled under PM Kisan Yojana in Balasore Sadar and how the State plans to accommodate those farmers who were excluded from Kalia Yojana, Singh Deo said,"Under the PM Kisan Yojana, as on 18.06.2024, as many as 17,241 farmers have been enrolled in Balasore Sadar block in the 17th phase rollout of the scheme."

The State Government is making arrangements to include all those farmers who have not been included under the PM Kisan Yojana, he added.