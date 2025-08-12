Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC), a flagship initiative of the State Science & Technology Department aimed at transforming Odisha into a global hub for marine biotechnology and blue economy development.

Speaking at the launch event at Lok Seva Bhawan, the Chief Minister described OMBRIC as a “beacon of hope” for the scientific community and an opportunity to align innovation with sustainable development.

“This is not just a research programme; it is a platform where young entrepreneurs can build marine biotech startups rooted in local resources but meeting global standards,” he said.

Highlighting its potential, the CM noted that the project could significantly advance environmental protection, science-based tourism, investment, job creation, and coastal livelihood support, while positioning Odisha as a “coastal innovator.” He stressed that the state is “harnessing biodiversity not by exploiting it, but by preserving, understanding, and responsibly utilising it.”

On the occasion, the Science & Technology Department signed an R&D collaboration MoU with the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with agreements involving six higher education institutions in Odisha.

These institutions will serve as hubs for specialised research:

IIT Bhubaneswar – Coastal resource mapping, ecosystem health assessment.

NIT Rourkela – Cultivation of marine microorganisms, bioactive compound extraction.

IISER Berhampur – Gene discovery, upscaling high-value marine products.

ILS Bhubaneswar – Marine microbial biorepository, innovation promotion.

Berhampur University – Biodiversity mapping, metabolite characterisation.

Fakir Mohan University – Commercial breeding of Indian horseshoe crabs.

Science & Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said Odisha’s 574 km coastline is rich in untapped marine bioresources, and OMBRIC is a blueprint for future prosperity.

The initiative aims to connect “lab to market” through intellectual property generation, incubation support, and mentoring, ensuring research results translate into commercial products. It will also involve coastal communities through training, education, and conservation programmes, fostering both marine stewardship and improved livelihoods.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, senior officials, and heads of the participating institutions.