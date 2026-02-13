Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today laid foundation stone for a medical college in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

The proposed medical college in Nabarangpur will have 420 beds and 100 MBBS seats, said the Chief Minister.

“The people of Nabarangpur had been pleading for a medical college in the district since long. To fulfill their demands, the foundation stone for the medical college was laid today,” said the Chief Minister.

The initiative will strengthen healthcare services in Nabarangpur and provide an opportunity to the meritorious students of the district to pursue medical education, he added.

According to the Chief Minister, the construction work and all other necessary arrangements for the medical college will be completed in two years.

Medical colleges in 3 more districts soon

“The construction work for the medical college will begin soon. The health facility will cater to the needs of the people of Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts. The people of neighbouring Chhattisgarh can also avail healthcare at the facility,” stated the Chief Minister.

The proposed medical college in Nabarangpur will be constructed over 50 acres of land.

Majhi further revealed that the state government will soon laid foundation stones for medical colleges in Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal districts. “Our government had promised medical colleges in Nabarangpur, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal districts. Today, we laid foundation for a medical college in Nabarangpur and the foundation stones for similar facilities in remaining three districts will be laid soon,” Majhi stated.

Medical colleges in Jajpur, Kandhamal and Angul districts have been inaugurated after the formation of BJP government in Odisha, he added.