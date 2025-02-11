Cuttack: Attending an event to celebrate the centenary foundation day of the Ranihat High School in Cuttack, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Class IX and X students in the State will be included under the midday meal programme.

Mentioning about the Sahid Madho Singh Hata Kharcha Yojana, the Chief Minister said the Government will do its best to stop the school dropout.

He expressed his government’s commitment to strengthen the school education system. The Government will spend Rs 4-5 Crore for establishment of the Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamik Vidyalaya across the State.

He slammed the previous BJD Government for not focusing on primary education. Instead, the previous Government was busy with whitewashing the schools in the name of 5T programme.