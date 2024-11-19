Singapore: The highlight of the third day of Odisha Chief Minister’s visit to Singapore was the Interactive Session on Business Opportunities in Odisha, attracting global investors and industry leaders from across the ASEAN region.

The session served as a platform where the Odisha delegation led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi showcased Odisha’s immense investment potential and its readiness to lead India’s growth story.

The talks and presentations highlighted the state's rich resources, world-class infrastructure, and skilled workforce, positioning Odisha as a prime destination for investment.

The enthusiastic participation by industry representatives from Singapore and its neighbouring countries reflects their growing interest in Odisha’s emerging opportunities.

During the day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, engaged in high-level G2G discussions with CHEE Hong Tat, Minister of Transport, Government of Singapore. These discussions focused on Odisha’s goal of developing integrated multimodal logistics solutions, drawing inspiration from Singapore’s advanced transportation systems as well as on digital freight management and coastal shipping.

Following the meeting at Ministry of Transport, the delegation turned its focus to skill development by visiting the Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES).

Odisha has been actively collaborating with ITEES to enhance its skill development framework, exemplified by the successful establishment of the World Skill Centre (WSC) in Bhubaneswar. This collaboration has played a crucial role in positioning Odisha as the Skill Capital of India, with globally recognised training standards.

The CMO stated in a statement through this visit, the State Leadership is looking forward to further strengthening the Odisha Skilling landscape by undertaking new initiatives in collaboration with world-class institutions like the ITEES.

The delegation also participated in a roundtable meeting organised and supported by Enterprise Singapore and FICCI, where they delved into specific opportunities in key sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and IT. Some of the key companies attending the meet included Agrocorp International, Aurionpro Payment Solutions, Eastcom, Elixir Technology, Environsens, Evervolt Green Energy, Graymatics, ITE Education Services, Oneberry Technologies, Surbana Jurong, and Yongnam Engineering Pte Ltd.

Additionally, one-on-one meetings were held with global leaders like Linde, Vena Energy, CapitalLand, Everstone Group, Vopak, Indorama, Micron, and MAS Holdings among others. The discussions centred around bringing more investments to Odisha in sectors like Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Metals and Metal Downstream, IT, ITeS, Textiles and Apparel, as well as on how to finance the upcoming projects. These engagements have generated significant interest in the state's growth potential and further solidified Odisha's position as an emerging investment hub.

The delegation also visited the Port of Singapore Authority, a global leader in port operations to study best practices in port management and logistics. The focus was on identifying strategies that can be implemented in Odisha to enhance the efficiency of its own ports. By adopting these advanced practices, Odisha aims to strengthen its port infrastructure and drive a port-led economic growth model, thus positioning Odisha as a crucial logistics hub in India.

The key highlight of the day was the investor roadshow, attended by over 300 delegates, including prominent industry leaders, investors, Odia diaspora, and special invitees.

The roadshow featured an interactive session on business opportunities in Odisha, where the delegation highlighted the state’s rich resources, world-class infrastructure, and skilled workforce, all of which make Odisha a prime destination for investment.

Chief Minister Majhi said, “Our visit to Singapore has been highly successful. Over the past three days, we have engaged with industry leaders, visited advanced ports and industrial complexes, and gained valuable insights to enhance Odisha’s development. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi and his ‘Purvodaya Yojana,’ we are focused on revitalising the Eastern India. Odisha, with its rich resources, world-class infrastructure, and skilled workforce, is ready to lead India’s growth story. I invite you all to join us at the 'Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' to be a part of this transformative journey towards a developed India.”

Industries Minister, Sampad Chandra Swain said, “Odisha is open for business, and we are ready to scale new heights. By prioritising skill development, we have transformed Odisha into the Skill Capital of India, with global collaborations including with ITEES Singapore. Our rich resources, world-class infrastructure, and strategic location make Odisha the ideal choice for industries. We are committed to fostering a business-friendly environment that drives investment, growth, and job creation. I invite industry leaders to explore these opportunities to shape a brighter future together.”

The ongoing visit will continue with more high-level meetings and an interactive session with the Odia diaspora in Singapore.

These engagements are crucial to attracting investment and fostering international partnerships to propel Odisha’s growth in the coming years.