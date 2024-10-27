Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed officials to assess the losses caused due to Cyclone ‘Dana’, following an aerial visit of the affected areas in the State.

Majhi stated early assessment of the losses will help quick disbursal of assistance among the people of the affected areas.

This afternoon, the Chief Minister conducted the aerial survey of the coastal areas in Paradeep, Mahakalpada, Rajnagar, Rajkanika and Chandbali. He was accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The Minister earlier stated nearly 36 lakh people were affected due to the cyclone in the State.

As many as 35,95,015 persons in 1,671 gram panchayats in 108 blocks and 426 wards in 31 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in 14 districts have been affected, the Minister added.

Also read: Nearly 36 lakh people affected due to cyclone 'Dana' in Odisha: Minister Pujari