Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday underscored the critical role of science and technology in the advancement of human civilisation.

Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi said, “For India to emerge as a global power, students must develop strong competencies in science and technology. Today’s young learners will go on to shape a prosperous Odisha and a developed India.”

The Chief Minister further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a Rs 1 lakh-crore Research & Development Fund for the promotion of science and research in India.

He noted that this initiative will strengthen the country’s research ecosystem, draw more students towards scientific inquiry, and enable new breakthroughs in science and technology.

Sharing the contribution of Indian scientists in Science and technology, Majhi said that Indian scientists have played a pivotal role in the evolution of modern technologies. It is essential, he added, for both children and adults to understand this legacy.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla also spoke at the event

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who also participated in the programme, urged the students to uphold discipline, maintain focus, and actively contribute to India’s space vision.

He inspired them to pursue ambitious careers in space science, urging them to stay focused and disciplined as India enters a transformative era in space exploration.

Shukla expressed strong confidence in India’s long-term space roadmap, including missions to send humans into space, build India’s own space station, and undertake lunar explorations.

“The future is extremely bright for space exploration. We already have a well-laid-out policy -- Gaganyaan, the Bharatiya Space Station, and eventually landing on the moon. The plan is there; now the challenge is implementation,” he said.

Praising the central government’s consistent backing of India’s space ambitions, Shukla said, “There is a very big push from the leadership and strong support for long-term missions. Ever since the Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions, the momentum has been growing. If this continues, we will execute these missions very successfully.”

