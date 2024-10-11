Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik visited various Puja pandals in the Odisha capital here on the occasion of Mahashtami today.

Chief Minister Majhi first visited Patana Sahi Puja pandal in the Old Town area of the capital city. He offered prayers before Goddess Durga.

The Chief Minister later visited the Puja pandals at Old Station Bazar, Sahid Nagar, Rasulgarh and Baramunda.

“I got an opportunity to visit various Puja pandals in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Mahashtami today. I prayed before the Goddess for the welfare of 4.5 crore people of Odisha. I also sought her divine blessings to make Odisha a developed and prosperous state,” said the Chief Minister.

Notably, the Chief Minister today announced waiver of ground rent for Durga Puja pandals across the state.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit several Puja pandals in the Silver City of Cuttack on the occasion of Mahanavami on October 12 (tomorrow).

LOP Patnaik, accompanied by several BJD activists, visited a few Puja pandals in the capital city here.

“I greet people on the occasion of Mahashtami. I have visited several Puja pandals in the capital city and offered prayers before the Goddess. The Goddess may shower her blessings on all of us,” said Patanik, a former Chief Minister, in a Twitter (X) post.