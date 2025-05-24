Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is now on a four-day visit to New Delhi, today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held detailed discussions on accelerating Odisha’s overall development.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the latter’s unwavering support and vision for Odisha’s development.

“Honoured to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Deeply grateful for his unwavering support and inspiring vision for Odisha’s development. We held meaningful discussions on the state’s holistic progress with a strong emphasis on accelerating growth in infrastructure, welfare and employment,” said the Chief Minister in a Twitter (X) post.

The Chief Minister also met Union health Minister JP Nadda in the national capital and held discussions on strengthening Odisha’s healthcare ecosystem.

During the meeting, Majhi sought central support to enhance medical infrastructure in Odisha, expand education opportunities and improve healthcare accessibility in remote areas of the state, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.