Bhubaneswar: In order to give a boost to developmental activities and fulfil the requirements of funds for public welfare, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented the Supplementary Budget of ₹12,156 Crore in the Odisha Legislative Assembly today.

Majhi, who holds the Finance Department, laid the Supplementary Statement of Expenditure for 2024-25.

The Supplementary provision of ₹10,155 Crore under Programme Expenditure is to be financed by tied up resources to the extent of ₹3,236 Crore and the differential amount would be met through additional revenue collection and savings, Majhi stated.

He proposed provisioning of ₹1,196 Crore for the Odisha Government’s flagship SUBHDRA Yojana.

For organisation of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister presented a proposal for allocation of ₹125 Crore.

The Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJUGA) received a provisioning of ₹92 Crore.

The Chief Minister in the supplementary budget proposal provisioned ₹5 Core for Ratnabhandara of Lord Sri Jagannath Temple.

Majhi proposed allocation of ₹51 Crore for installation of CCTV Surveillance System in police stations and outposts. ₹60 Cr has been provisioned for modernisation and extension of Fire Services.