Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today (June 4) recalled the victory of the party in the 2024 Assembly polls.

The saffron party came to the power in Odisha for the first time on its own after defeating the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in last year’s Assembly elections.

The counting of votes was done on June 4, 2024. The BJP secured a simple majority in the Odisha Assembly by securing 78 seats while the BJD got around 50 seats.

The BJP formed its maiden government in the state on June 12 and Majhi, a tribal leader and four-time MLA, took oath as the Chief Minister.

“A year ago, the people of Odisha had brought a change in Odisha by giving priority to the politics of development. The BJP came to the power in the state due to the blessings of the people. It was a victory for the truth and Ashmita (self-esteem),” said Majhi in social media (X) post today.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also reiterated his government’s commitment to make Odisha a development state.

“The state government is committed to the all-round development in Odisha. From the Day 1, the government is trying its best to make Odisha a prosperous and developed state,” said the Chief Minister.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government has drafted a vision document to make Odisha a developed state by 2036, the centenary year of its formation.

The Vision Document 2036 is scheduled to be unveiled during the first anniversary celebration of the BJP government in the state on June 12.