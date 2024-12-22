Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made several proposals for the overall development of Odisha while participating in the pre-budget consultation meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan recently.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Finance Minister to give special importance on basic infrastructure including road and rail connectivity, economic corridors, port-based industries and tourism sector in Odisha.

Majhi pleaded for better allocation in 2025-26 Budget for the infrastructure sector in the state. He urged the Centre to extend the necessary support for rapid urbanization in Odisha.

“The Centre had approved several road and rail projects in Odisha in last year Budget. We have urged the Union Government to give importance on infrastructure and urban development in the state in 2025-26 Budget. Rapid urbanization will boost economic activities and create employment activities for the people,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister sought central assistance to develop economic corridors as well as industrial townships in the western and southern regions of Odisha to spur growth.

Majhi also sought a special package of Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre to develop tourism sector in Odisha.

“Our state has huge potential in tourism sector. We urged the Union Finance Minister to provide a special package for development of tourism sector in the state,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister requested the Centre for better budgetary allocation to Odisha in drinking water, health and education sectors.

“I have urged the Union Government to include 11 more blocks in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts in the aspirational block programme,” said the Chief Minister.