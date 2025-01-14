Keonjhar: On the occasion of auspicious Makar Sankranti, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took a holy dip in the Baitarani river today.

During a visit to the Keonjhar district, the Chief Minister reached Anusua Ghat in Patna. He took a dip in the Baitarani river and offered water to the Surya Dev.

People in the district were very much enthusiastic about Majhi’s visit. Onlookers stood lined up on a bridge nearby to the Anusua Ghat to get a glimpse of the Chief Minister.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the Parameswara Temple and other major shrines of the district.

He ate the ‘Makar Chaula’ after paying obeisance to the deities.