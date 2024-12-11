Bhubaneswar: The students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community in Odisha will receive one-time financial assistance under the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana from December 31. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made an announcement in this regard today at the State-level Indian Languages Festival.

The Chief Minister will launch the scheme at Ghens in Bargarh district on December 31, the day also celebrated as the death anniversary of Saheed Madho Singh.

Official sources said the yojana has been formulated with an aim to check drop-out rate among the students belonging to the scheduled tribe category. Students pursuing Class 9 and 10 in government and aided schools across the state will get one-time financial assistance of ₹5,000 under the scheme.

The ST students availing benefits under any other scholarship schemes are also eligible to receive the incentive amount under the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana.

As per the guidelines, "Under the scheme, eligible ST students after completing their Class 8 and Class 10 and soon after taking admission into Class 9 and CIass 12, respectively, will be provided with ₹5,000 as a one-time incentive amount as Haath Kharcha. The incentive amount will be provided after enrollment in the respective classes, ensuring that student is attending classes regularly after enrollment".