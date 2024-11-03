Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to visit Singapore for three days starting November 18.

The Chief Minister will attend a roadshow-cum-investors’ meet at Singapore ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave, 2025.

During his Singapore visit, Majhi is scheduled to hold discussions with the investors and highlight Odisha’s growth story in an attempt to attract investment to the state.

The state government has also planned to hold similar roadshow in Europe ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, scheduled to be held in the capital city here on January 28 and 29.

Notably, the state government had already held investors’ meets in New Delhi and Mumbai some days ago.

The Chief Minister had attended both the events and held interactive sessions with investors and business leaders.

The state government is likely to hold similar meets in Hyderabad in Telangana and Bengaluru in Karnataka in the run up to the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government has set a target to attract investment worth Rs 5 lakh crore to Odisha in next five years.

The Chief Minister has recently revealed that South Korean steel major Posco and India’s JSW Group will jointly set up a steel plant in Keonjhar district of Odisha.