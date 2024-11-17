Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is now on a four-day visit to Singapore, today met several business leaders and encouraged them to invest in Odisha.

The Chief Minister travelled to the island nation yesterday to attend a roadshow-cum-investors’ meet ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave, 2025.

Majhi met Vivek Agarwal, the Promoter of Visa Group Ltd, and encouraged the corporate house to enhance its production capacity in Odisha, focus on value-added products and create more employment opportunities in the state’s steel and ferrochrome sector.

Majhi also met Dr. Edward Morton, founder of CT Metrix; BC Tan, chairman of UBCT; and Sushant Patnaik, founder & CEO of iHub Inc in Singapore, revealed the Chief Minister’s social media handle today.

The Chief Minister held discussions with the trio for exploring advancement in semiconductors, medical equipment manufacturing and smart city technologies.

During the discussion, Majhi highlighted Odisha’s commitment to prioritizing semiconductors and electronics manufacturing while assuring proactive efforts to build a robust and sustainable electronics ecosystem in the state, said the CMO.

The Chief Minister had also a productive meeting with Rabin Jhunjhunwala, the chairman of Orind Singapore Pvt Ltd. The business house expressed its interest in investing in the bio-fertilizer sector.

Majhi encouraged the corporate house to establish its facility in Odisha and assured it of full support and facilitation from the state government, revealed the CMO.

The Chief Minister accompanied by senior officials visited the headquarters of Sembcorp in Singapore and met its Group President and CEO Wong Kim Yin.

The two sides held discussions regarding Sembcorp’s upcoming green ammonia project in Odisha as well as other renewable energy initiatives across India.

Notably, the state government had already held investors’ meets in New Delhi and Mumbai some days ago.

The Chief Minister had attended both the events and held interactive sessions with investors and business leaders.

The state government is likely to hold similar meets in Hyderabad in Telangana, Bengaluru in Karnataka, and some European nations in the run up to the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave, scheduled to be held in the capital city here on January 28 and 29 next year.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government has set a target to attract investment worth Rs 5 lakh crore to Odisha in next five years.