Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a significant hike in the salaries of personnel serving in the Odisha Special Striking Force (OSSF). Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the proposal to enhance the monthly remuneration of various ranks within the force, as per a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

The state government has recently established three new battalions under the Odisha Special Striking Force. These battalions primarily consist of former Army and Navy personnel as well as retired Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) members.

As per the revised structure:

• The monthly salary of Sipahi (GD) has been increased from ₹30,000 to ₹45,000.

• Lance Naik/Naik/Havildar (GD) will now receive ₹50,000, up from ₹32,000.

• Junior Commissioned Officer (GD) will draw ₹55,000, up from ₹40,000.

• Junior Commissioned Officer (Instructor) will also see their salary rise from ₹40,000 to ₹55,000.

Additionally, technical personnel in marine and mechanical roles will benefit from this revision:

• Digging Drivers/Seaman Mechanics/Khalasis will now receive ₹45,000 instead of ₹30,000.

• Syrang/Engine Drivers will get ₹50,000, up from ₹32,000.

• Masters will see their monthly pay rise from ₹40,000 to ₹55,000.