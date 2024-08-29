Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi came down heavily on his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over her controversial remark regarding Odisha.

Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating violence in West Bengal by BJP leaders, saying, “If the BJP burns Bengal, the other states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn.”

Reacting to her remark, Majhi said the people of Odisha will never accept her insensitive attitude.

"Who gave Mamata Banerjee the right to make objectionable comments about Odisha? Odisha is a peaceful state, and its people are responsible and aware. The people of Odisha will never accept the hatred, negative remarks, and insensitive attitude towards our state. Instead of delivering justice to the girl who was a victim of a heinous crime, your (Mamata Banerjee) vengeful comments are dangerous to the nation. I urge you to refrain from this," Majhi posted on 'X'.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also launched a sharp attack on Banerjee as the latter invoked Assam and the northeast in her speech while criticising the Central government in the wake of massive protests in her state.

The Assam Chief Minister heavily criticised Banerjee for her statement and wrote on his X handle: “Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don’t show us your bloodshot eyes. Don’t try to set India on fire with your divisive politics. Such language does not suit a leader like you.”

Banerjee made these remarks at the TMC’s student wing's foundation day celebration. She chastised the BJP for the violence during the most recent bandh (strike) and the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march to the state secretariat.

After a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Hospital was raped and killed, the Trinamool government came under heavy criticism from different corners.

Banerjee drew a contentious comparison during her speech, saying, “Some people think this agitation is similar to the protests in Bangladesh.” She was referring to the student protests in Bangladesh that brought down the Sheikh Hasina government.

