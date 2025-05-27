Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and highlighted the strategic importance of Odisha in safeguarding India’s eastern front. The meeting was part of Majhi’s ongoing four-day visit to the national capital.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Majhi described the meeting as “productive” and said he discussed various matters concerning defence infrastructure and the state’s role in national security.

"Had a productive meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji in New Delhi. Discussed key issues related to defence infrastructure and Odisha’s strategic importance. Grateful for his support and commitment to strengthening national security," Majhi posted.

Odisha, with its 480-kilometre-long coastline, plays a crucial role in India’s defence preparedness. The state houses key defence installations, including the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Bhadrak, both of which are used for missile testing.