Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made a brief stop during his visit to Puri today as his convoy slowed near Kaduathar. Spotting a roadside tender coconut stall, the Chief Minister decided to take a break and enjoy a refreshing drink.

Majhi bought a tender coconut from vendor Sridhar Mohapatra and engaged in a friendly conversation with him. The Chief Minister interacted with Sridhar, asking how long he had been selling coconuts, how his earnings were, and whether he was receiving any government assistance.

Majhi appreciated the taste of the tender coconut and praised Sridhar’s humble service.

The unexpected interaction delighted the vendor, who was thrilled to serve the Chief Minister.

Watch Video: