Bhubaneswar: The state government will soon create an additional battalion of Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a proposal in this regard.

The state government has created altogether 1,040 posts in various ranks and positions for the new OISF battalion, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement today.

At present, the OISF is functioning with a single battalion comprising 1,807 personnel in various ranks and positions.

With the creation of the second battalion, the OISF will have altogether 2,847 personnel, added the CMO.

“The state government is giving priority to the development of industrial sector in Odisha. So, the Chief Minister has approved a proposal for creation of an additional battalion of the OISF to ensure proper security to the industrial as well as business units in Odisha,” said the CMO.