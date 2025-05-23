Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the progress of various projects being implemented by the Works Department in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The review meeting held detailed discussions on the integrated development plan for the capital city.

The state government has planned to construct an elevated corridor from Jaydev Vihar to Nandankanan, Daya West Canal Road from Patia Station Square to Suang Mouza, three flyovers at Kalpana Square, State Museum and Sishubhawan Square and an underpass at AG Square to decongest traffic in the capital city.

The Works Department is now constructing the left parallel road from Institute of Mathematics to Ekamra Kanan via Pathara Gadia, Utkal Hospital and Rail Vihar.

Similarly, the department will soon begin work for three right access roads from Damana to Press Chhak, Kalarahanga to Barimund and Kelucharan Park to Barimund.

The state government has also decided to construct an inner ring road for the capital city. “These road projects will certainly ease the traffic congestions in Bhubaneswar,” said the Chief Minister.

At least 366 families will be displaced for the execution of these road projects. The state government will announce a rehabilitation package for the displaced families.

Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Development Commissioner Anu Garg among others were present at the meeting.