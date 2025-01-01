Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has sanctioned additional posts of Additional SP, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Sub-Inspector for the Vigilance Department in Odisha.

Altogether 48 additional posts will be created in the Vigilance Department in Odisha to enhance the capacity of the anti-corruption agency, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement today.

Majhi has sanctioned the creation of additional eight Additional Superintendent of Police, 24 DSP and 16 Sub-Inspector of Police posts in the Vigilance Department in the state, it added.

“The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards grafts. So, the additional posts have been created to strengthen the Vigilance Department in Odisha,” stated the CMO.