Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi moved a Budget proposal of Rs 3.10 lakh crore for the 2026-27 financial year in the Odisha Assembly today.

For the first time, the overall Budget size crossed Rs 3 lakh crore in the state.

In the Budget proposal for 2026-27 fiscal, the Chief Minister allocated the highest sum of Rs 65,295.17 crore for the Finance Department, followed by Rs 34,004.06 crore for the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, Rs 31,997.53 crore for the School and Mass Education Department and Rs 23,182.14 crore for health and Family Welfare Department.

He allocated Rs 11,028.56 crore for the Home Department, Rs 13,451 crore for the Works Department, Rs 10,726.86 crore for Housing and Urban Development Department, Rs 16,488.92 crore for the Water Resources Department and Rs 14,701.39 crore for the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department.

Budget size was Rs 2.90 lakh crore last year

Majhi made Budgetary allocation of Rs 16,122.93 crore for Women and Child Development Department, Rs 2,804.23 crore for the Mission Shakti Department, Rs 9,610.85 crore for the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability Department, Rs 3,644.40 crore for the Higher Education Department, Rs 4,596.70 crore for the Energy Department and Rs 10,204.60 crore for the Rural Development Department.

It is worth mentioning here that the Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, had moved a Budget proposal of Rs 2.90 lakh crore for 2025-26 fiscal in the Assembly on February 17 last year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Majhi, also tabled a Supplementary Budget proposal of Rs 17,440 crore for 2025-26 financial year in the House on November 28, 2025.

With this, the total budgetary allocation for the 2025-26 financial year stood at Rs 3.07 lakh crore.