Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha tabled an annual Budget of Rs 2.90 lakh crore for 2025-26 financial year in the Assembly today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented the Budget proposal in the Assembly in the afternoon.

This is the second Budget moved by the BJP government in the state. Majhi too tabled the Budget proposal in the Assembly in the second time in a row.

According to the Chief Minister, the government set a target to make Odisha a $ 500 billion economy by 2036, the centenary year of formation of the state.

As per the Budget proposal, the state government expected to collect Rs 1.18 lakh crore revenue from its own sources in the 2025-26 fiscal.

The government is expected to get Rs 60,000 crore as tax revenue and Rs 58,000 crore as non-tax revenue in 2025-26 fiscal.

The state government will get Rs 93,000 crore from the Centre in terms of tax devolution and central assistance.

Around 48 per cent work force in Odisha depends upon Agriculture and 80 per cent people live in rural areas. The government has allocated Rs 37,838 crore for the agriculture sector in the Budget 2025-26.

The Budget Session of Odisha Assembly began on February 13 and it will continue till April 5.

As per the schedule, the general discussion on the State Budget is scheduled to be held in the Assembly on February 20 and 21.

The Appropriation Bill of the Budget 2025-26 will be tabled in the House on March 29.

The state government had held the pre-Budget consultation meeting in the capital city here on January 24.

The Chief Minister had consulted economists as well as former Finance Ministers before drafting the Budget proposal for 2025-26 fiscal.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister had assured that he would present a pro-poor and people’s Budget for 2025-26 financial year.

It is worth mentioning here that the BJP government in the state had presented an annual Budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for 2024-25 financial year in the Assembly on July 25, 2024.

The Chief Minister had presented the Supplementary Budget of Rs 12,156 crore in the House on November 26 to boost developmental activities and fulfill the requirements of funds for public welfare.